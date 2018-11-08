A traffic collision involving a car that burst into flames temporarily closed a major Santa Maria intersection on Thursday.
Around 7 a.m., two vehicles collided in the intersection of Battles Road and Broadway, Lt. Russ Mengel said. One of the vehicles involved continued traveling southbound, drove over a curb onto a gas station at 1611 S. Broadway and struck a vehicle that was being fueled with gas.
The vehicle that was being fueled burst into flames and was destroyed, Mengel said. “Fortunately, they used the emergency gas shutoff so that limited the fuel.”
There were no injuries from the fire and no major injuries from the collision, Mengel said.
Santa Maria Police and Santa Maria Fire both responded and the intersection was closed for around one and a half hours.
Mengel said it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved.
“The collision itself is still being investigated. At this time, it’s just improper driving, but as they look at videos of the collision taken by nearby businesses that might change.”