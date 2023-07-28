An underground bar where locals are able to try some of the best whiskeys and wines on the Central Coast has been given new life at the Santa Maria Inn.

Once The Wine Cellar, now The Barrel Room, the cool, dimly lit retreat can be found down the Inn’s mirrored stairway, through the hallway and to the left.

Because it's an actual wine cellar, The Barrel Room is filled with cool, crisp air. There are no televisions, and patrons will typically find bartender Dennis Carlson welcoming them, tailoring a cocktail or walking them through the whiskey list.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

