Thanksgiving doesn't mean everyone is exempt from working or has the day off. Many, from retailers to restaurateurs and law enforcement, work a holiday shift.
Keeping that in mind, the staff at the Santa Maria Inn opened their doors and their annual brunch to local California Highway Patrol officers working Thanksgiving Day.
"This is the first time we're hosting the CHP for our annual Thanksgiving brunch," said Santa Maria Inn General Manager Ryan Swack. "We invited them to share their holiday with us while they're away from their families this year. It's just a great opportunity and holiday to give back to local law enforcement."
Swack said the idea, which came up last week, was a collaborative effort between his wife Stephani, and their good friend CHP public information officer Efrem Moore, who wanted to do something for the Santa Maria CHP officers.
It didn't matter that the Thanksgiving brunch reservations sold out months before; Swack said he was happy to welcome the officers to the celebration.
A special table was set up at the taproom inside the Santa Maria Inn at 1 p.m. for all officers to sit together.
"Law enforcement always serves our community, and now, it's our time to serve them," said Swack. "They give up not just their holidays to protect us, but they do it all year round."
"I'm completely open to doing this again next year," he added. "The Santa Maria Inn has been in business for 101 years and we're proud to give back to the community who does so much for us, including those who protect it."
CHP Officer Jude Dunbar, who was joined by his fellow officers Melinda Wilson, Carlton Streebel and James Kalashian, said that he and his colleagues are no strangers to working holidays.
"I've worked many a Christmas, New Year's and Thanksgiving, but it's all part of the job," said Dunbar. "You do allude to family in a way, even though we're away from ours because when you have community members like Ryan and the hotel staff invite us here and let us be a part of their brunch, it makes us not only feel welcome, but we also all feel like a family."
Kalashian agreed, saying it brings a glimmer of happiness during busy holiday travel times.
"We're all a family here," he said. "You often find yourself in uncomfortable or dangerous situations, and only a few people can really see and experience that with you as a fellow officer.
But being invited in a place like this when we can't be with our families is so nice."