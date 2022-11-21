Making Santa Maria a better place. That's the mission of Santa Maria in Action, a non-profit organization that was founded in 2021 by a group of volunteers committed to improving the city of Santa Maria through activities such as cleaning public spaces, reforestation and recreation.

Last Saturday, the group held a signage unveiling ceremony at Grogan Park, representing the adoption of one mile of public space located on North Blosser Road, West Taylor Street and Atlantic Place.

“I am really proud of the group, without them none of this would be possible," said Carlos Escobedo, a Santa Maria councilmember and the founder of Santa Maria in Action.

