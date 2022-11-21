Making Santa Maria a better place. That's the mission of Santa Maria in Action, a non-profit organization that was founded in 2021 by a group of volunteers committed to improving the city of Santa Maria through activities such as cleaning public spaces, reforestation and recreation.
Last Saturday, the group held a signage unveiling ceremony at Grogan Park, representing the adoption of one mile of public space located on North Blosser Road, West Taylor Street and Atlantic Place.
“I am really proud of the group, without them none of this would be possible," said Carlos Escobedo, a Santa Maria councilmember and the founder of Santa Maria in Action.
The adoption of the space by Santa Maria in Action represents its commitment to keeping this street clean permanently, Escobedo said, in hopes of a cleaner Santa Maria becoming the new normal.
Attendees were welcomed at Grogan Park and the unveiling of signage was commenced by Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and Escobedo.
“Adopting the road is symbolic, this was the first road we cleaned as a group and further than cleaning and doing recreational activities this organization focuses on having ownership of the street," Escobedo said. “This is our home so we are going to own it. We’re going to do more in the city and we look forward to making Santa Maria a better place for families."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Those involved with Santa Maria in Action are presented with a wide range of volunteer opportunities, from planting trees and cleaning the town to helping elders.
Escobedo extended his gratitude to Lavagnino, who has been supporting this project from day one, he said. Escobedo also said the Rotary Club of Santa Maria South has been instrumental in supporting the organization
Volunteer Cathie Ortiz has been with the nonprofit since the beginning, when asked how it felt being part of the organization Ortiz said it feels good to help her community and it gives her a sense of pride.
“I am proud to be a part of this project," Ortiz said. “Also, it’s great to go out and clean as a team. I invite family and friends. Sometimes we all go for breakfast after and we share the bond of wanting to help our community."
Escobedo shares that Santa Maria in Action actively seeks opportunities to help the community. "Some volunteers even bring ideas about the places that need help".
For further information about volunteer opportunities email santamariainaction@gmail.com or send a message to (805) 619-0566 or visit the group's Facebook page @santamariainaction.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.