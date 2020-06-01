Santa Maria imposes 9 p.m. curfew through June 8 after Sunday's civil unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A citywide curfew was imposed this afternoon by Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino following Sunday night's civil unrest downtown that led to looting of the Town Center Mall and other acts of vandalism.

The curfew, which Patino announced during a Monday press conference in front of City Hall, lasts from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 8 and is effective immediately.

Patino cited the unrest that followed a demonstration in which hundreds of mostly young people marched peacefully down South Broadway to the corner of Cook Street, where City Hall and the mall are located.

"It's very important that the original message of the protesters does not get lost amid the unrest," Patino said. "Those who destroyed property and cultivated violence ultimately distract from those voices."

The protesters marched in solidarity with other groups across the nation over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after a video-recorded altercation showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck.