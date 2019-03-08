IHOP in Santa Maria will join other locations of the restaurant in offering free pancakes to encourage donations to Cottage Children’s Medical Center, a member of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
The restaurant, at 202 Nicholson Ave., will celebrate IHOP Free Pancake Day by offering patrons a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Each year, IHOP partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for the fundraising event.
Since 2006, Free Pancake Day, formerly called IHOP National Pancake Day, has raised more than $30 million for its charity partners.
Other Central Coast IHOP locations participating in the event are located on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo, Calle Real in Goleta, State Street in downtown Santa Barbara and Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.