Santa Maria residents and their pets took on new identities on Halloween for the Recreation and Park Department's Howl-o-ween pet parade and costume contest, and some walked away with awards.
The contest, also organized by People for Leisure and Youth Inc., allowed residents and their pets to enter into the costume contest in person at Centennial Park or by submitting a photo.
Those at Centennial Park also showed off their costumes with a parade through the grounds.
The award for best pet costume in the virtual contest was given to Daisy the Lab, who wore a giant daisy accoutrement on her head, and the award for best pet and owner costume was given to a family who depicted a Scooby Doo's Mystery Inc.