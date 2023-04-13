The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety held a teen job fair Thursday.
Santa Maria valley employers and teen resource providers were asked to participate in the job fair that was held at the Abel Maldonado Community Center. The event targeted teens ages 15 to 18 years old.
The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety has defined helping teens find employment as one of its top objectives, saying employment gives teens a way to avoid juvenile crime. The task force also sees this as a deterrent strategy against gang involvement.
Community employers were encouraged to partake in this event to enhance the quality of life of community teens.
Participating employers received free ad space in the city's summer recreation guide and were invited to a pre-event mixer catered by the McClelland Street Market, located within the youth center. The market operates an award-winning job training program for teens.
Teens attend job and resource fair Thursday at Abel Maldonado Youth Center | Photos
The City of Santa Maria held a Teen Job and Resource Fair Thursday at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. The event provided teenagers a chance to explore employment opportunities.
The job fair targeted high school students ages 15 through 18, for more information contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.