Santa Maria hosts Special Olympics Floor Hockey qualifying tournament

“But we don’t play periods like ice hockey, we play lines — nine lines that go three minutes each makes up a game,” Lara said. “What happens is that at the end of each line, the teams have to change all five floor players. They can keep the goalie, although some teams use two goalies, but all five floor players have to swap out.

"It becomes a strategy game for the coaches because they have to determine which five players work together the best and which lines from the other team they want to match up against.”

The players must wear helmets, shin guards and gloves so they don’t get injured if they’re hit by a stick or puck.

The puck is an 8-inch felt donut that only weighs about 3 ounces, and the sticks, which resemble broomsticks without bristles, have a padded felt tip.

“The pucks glide really nice on this type of surface,” Lara said. “It’s actually pretty awesome.”

Once the puck drops, the action is intense as both teams battle for possession, work to complete perfect passes and get shots on goal.

The games are extremely competitive, with most being decided by only one or two goals.