Crowds turned out for Santa Maria's Red, White & Boom fireworks show at the Elks Unocal Events Center on the Fourth of July.
Put on by the city's Recreation and Parks Department, and sponsored by Driscoll's, the event saw families enjoy activities like a mechanical bull, bounce houses and live music, before culminating with a fireworks show after the sun went down.
Just before the show began a heavy fog rolled over the city, which had some effects on visibility. Despite the weather, however, the city estimates 1,500 people showed for the event.
"Visitors and residents enjoyed the great music and fantastic fireworks display, even though the fog got a little thick at times," said Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager for Santa Maria. "The partnership between the City and Elks Rec. along with our main sponsor Driscoll's made this all possible and proved that the community is ready to get back out and enjoy our beautiful area."