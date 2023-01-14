Teen girls in the community have a chance to learn situational awareness and practical self-defense techniques from professional instructor James Reilly.
The self-defense class has a martial arts approach and the first 20 students who sign up for the class will receive a free karate gi.
The program, organized by Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department, is for girls aged 12 through 18 and in grades 7 through 12. They are invited to participate in the class at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 S. McClelland St. The classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays all January from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The class has a limit of 20 students and participants must show their current school identification card or youth center membership card at check-in and register at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
According to Reilly, the self-defense classes will continue in February and, depending on the level of popularity the classes receive, there may be more classes regularly scheduled throughout the year.
Reilly says he has a long history of teaching martial arts and he describes the techniques the teens will be learning as too complex to put into words.
“I’ve been teaching for 30 years. I used to work for a large martial arts organization down south," said Reilly. “I used to work with one of the grand masters up here on the Central Coast.”
Reilly says he understands that young girls are more likely to be a target and face confrontations in the world, so a self-defense class is a great learning opportunity for them.
“They just have that extra layer of things that could be happening in their lives where they might need to be able to go ahead and defend themselves and keep somebody at bay,” said Reilly.
Reilly says that self defense is like an insurance policy, you never want to have to use it, you just want to know it's there in case it's needed.
“If something does come up, you want to know you know how to handle yourself,” said Reilly. “You don’t want to be feeling like you could be a victim at any moment, you want to be able to feel like the more you're learning the less often that scenario can take place”.
For more information, call the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260.
