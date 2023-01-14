Teen girls in the community have a chance to learn situational awareness and practical self-defense techniques from professional instructor James Reilly.

The self-defense class has a martial arts approach and the first 20 students who sign up for the class will receive a free karate gi.

The program, organized by Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department, is for girls aged 12 through 18 and in grades 7 through 12. They are invited to participate in the class at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 S. McClelland St. The classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays all January from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

011223-smt-news-self-defense-002.jpg
Martial Arts Instructor James Reilly teaches teenage girls ways to protect themselves during a free self defense class at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center.

