Santa Maria has joined the race for the Central Coast tourism dollar, riding the wave of success forged by neighboring communities north and south, a growing list of award-winning wineries, breweries and up-and-coming eateries, and a recent boom in retail development.
“The strategy is that you can go so many places along the Central Coast, but making Santa Maria the place you establish your base is a little more affordable,” said Santa Maria Director of Community Development Chuen Ng.
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara have redirected taxes collected through tourism-related businesses, largely hotels, to drive their marketing efforts for decades.
Santa Maria jumped aboard that gravy train in 2016 with the introduction of a self-assessed, 2 percent bed tax designated specifically for such efforts, said Santa Maria Visitors Bureau Director Jennifer Harrison. Strategic use of those funds could bring meat and potatoes to the table.
“We’re really new in the game in terms of our neighbors. That’s helping with bringing Santa Maria Valley to the surface,” said Harrison.
By autumn 2016, the visitors bureau unveiled a new brand and marketing strategy for Santa Maria Valley.
“Since we started collecting the bed tax in early 2016, we’ve been able to take our marketing to a whole other level. The narrative and conversation has always been around the neighbors. Now we’re able to be part of that conversation,” Harrison said.
And close neighbors have been supportive of the efforts.
“We’ve worked a lot with Visit Santa Barbara this year. That’s a first-ever for us. We’re also working with Santa Ynez, Solvang and Buellton, and Central Coast Tourism Council. Working collectively as a region works because we’re all playing at the same level,” Harrison said.
Santa Maria’s marketing team has built relationships with Santa Barbara County Vintners Association, Foxen Canyon Wine Trail and Old Orcutt Merchants’ Association.
The combined effort has placed Santa Maria on the radar at Visit California, a statewide, nonprofit tourism marketing effort that reinvests more than $100 million in tourism-related tax dollars into promoting the state. The result: unlocking next-level industry tools and services for Santa Maria’s efforts.
And Harrison is finding no shortage of highlights to promote.
“I credit the marketing success to changes in leadership on so many levels throughout Santa Maria. A lot of hotel leadership has changed, city leadership. There’s an up-and-coming, young vibe coming up. It’s not business as usual anymore. These are movers and shakers in the local area that are helping change the narrative of Santa Maria Valley,” Harrison said.
Over the past decade, she noted, wineries have stepped up not only in production value, but in creating visitor-friendly spaces that invite memorable events.
“They don’t see each other as competitors, so they’ve really banded together to take wine country to the next level. By incorporating the wine trolley, we’ve been able to magnify that voice,” Harrison said.
Shopping has expanded with the Enos Ranch development, the city is reimagining its downtown, and Hampton Inn is slated to open its doors early next winter.
While it may seem counterintuitive to spend city-raised funds to promote events and venues beyond its own borders, Santa Maria doesn’t see it that way.
“We’ve had really great opportunities open in Santa Maria and throughout the valley, and we’ve taken them by the reins. People are traveling because they want experiences, they want to explore the area, but they still need a place to stay,” Harrison said.
By promoting everything we have to offer, from beaches just a short drive away to award-winning wines across the freeway, Santa Maria is harnessing that energy.
“The Old Orcutt Merchants Association has done a great job developing and promoting itself as a fun place to park, walk, shop and explore with wineries and the brewery. They’ve done a great job getting their voice out there,” Harrison said.
Down the road, she hopes to see the valley continue to develop its strengths, which will, in turn, further drive the tourism industry, pulling more money, businesses and opportunity into the community.
“We’re starting to find there’s a lot of fascination with this salad-bowl environment. We have this amazing agriculture industry here, and we need to bring in more agri-tourism. Farm Day in September will bring that effort together,” Harrison said.
The spiral of tourism funding marketing that brings tourism is paying off. On May 4, the 37th Santa Barbara Vintners Festival returned to its roots in the Santa Maria Valley after a couple of years celebrating in other communities.
“It was a huge win for our community,” Harrison said.
And recently, Santa Maria Valley has been featured in a growing list of publications including Forbes, Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, and Newsday.
“We have been named among the best wine regions. Presqu’ile has been named a top tasting room. The AirFest won awards in that industry. Our rodeo is constantly winning awards in that industry, and the organizers are certainly worth of all of them,” Harrison said.
And she’s using all of that to push for the next big thing, bringing event organizers and new visitors to Santa Maria.
“I’m looking forward to a downtown and the city is actively working on that and making progress every day. We’re evolving the wine trolly and currently pitching Santa Maria Valley to the next big event organizer that can take over the community and drive the industry. There’s a lot going on right now, and we finally have the right team in place to get stuff moving forward,” Harrison said.