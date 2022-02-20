Santa Maria High School’s Future Business Leaders of America made an impressive showing during the recent Gold Coast section conference competition.
“It was an eventful experience, and it was good to see some familiar faces after two years of being virtual,” said Nashali Vicente, Santa Maria High's chapter president.
The online tests started Feb. 9 and ended with workshops and awards on Feb. 12 at Westlake High School in Westlake. The 37 students participated in various business, financial, entrepreneurial and software systems development to qualify for the state FBLA conference in April.
Some of the workshops included at both the sectional and state contests include: Leading with a Decided Heart, Success Starts with the Word Yes and Preparing for Financial Independence.
Cindy Quaid, the Saints’ adviser, believes the competition is something her students won’t forget.
“Watching our SM FBLA members at the conference reminds me of how meaningful these experiences are for our students, especially when they are called up on stage to receive their recognition,’’ Quaid added.
There are over 500 student participants districtwide.