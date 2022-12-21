Members of Santa Maria High School’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student organization made paracord bracelets that will soon be donated to the military and first responders.
The community service project, which occurred the week before winter break began, was part of the nationwide volunteer care effort called “Operation Gratitude”. The bracelet, which features 7.5 feet of cord that holds 550 pounds of weight, can be used during emergency and survival situations. Every care package contains a bracelet.
“Students and their FCCLA Advisors (Mary Foley, Kristin Hammond, and Erin Pearson) had fun getting in the holiday spirit with their fellow club members while contributing to an important cause. They were excited to learn how to make the bracelets and donate their time to show gratitude to our military and first responders,” said Santa Maria High Family and Consumer Science teacher Erin Pearson.