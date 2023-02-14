Seventeen Santa Maria High School Close Up Washington D. C. Club members will be spending a week early next month exploring the foundations of democracy in Washington D.C.

The Saints will participate in a mock congress with students from around the nation, spend a day on Capitol Hill meeting their representatives and visit some historic sites and monuments, according to social science teacher Amy Hennings.

“I can't wait to go to our nation’s capital,’’ said Linda Manriquez, a freshman at Santa Maria. “I've always been into our nation's government and the news around me so it's definitely going to be a life-changing experience for me.’’

