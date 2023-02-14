Seventeen Santa Maria High School Close Up Washington D. C. Club members will be spending a week early next month exploring the foundations of democracy in Washington D.C.
The Saints will participate in a mock congress with students from around the nation, spend a day on Capitol Hill meeting their representatives and visit some historic sites and monuments, according to social science teacher Amy Hennings.
“I can't wait to go to our nation’s capital,’’ said Linda Manriquez, a freshman at Santa Maria. “I've always been into our nation's government and the news around me so it's definitely going to be a life-changing experience for me.’’
“I'm incredibly excited,’’ said Elizabeth Sanchez, a senior. “One of my goals is to be more active in my community so being able to experience a program that will help me gain the knowledge needed to take action on issues that affect the nation, and my community is marvelous.’’
When the students return, they will present their experiences to fellow students and coordinate a voter registration drive.
“The program inspires our youth to be more active in our communities and more civically engaged,’’ Hennings said.
The club was also recently awarded a $3,000 Youth Making Change Grant from the Fund of Santa Barbara to help make the trip a reality.