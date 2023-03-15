Santa Maria High School students returned to the Central Coast after spending a week exploring Washington.

Close Up Washington D.C. Club members toured the foundations of democracy in Washington D.C. for a week. Students participated in numerous seminars, group discussions and debates. The Saints were paired with students from many other parts of the country, including New York, North Dakota, Florida, Massachusetts and several other areas. They also spent a day on Capitol Hill, visited the Supreme Court, monuments, toured the White House, watched a production of “Sheer Madness” at the prestigious Kennedy Center and met local elected officials.

“This exposure helped them to hear many different points of view and opened dialogue and debate on a variety of topics within the program, such as environment, immigration, and homelessness," said teacher Amy Hennings. "It truly is an eye-opening experience for our students to meet other youth from such a variety of backgrounds and experiences and to have the opportunity to open healthy dialogue on important issues in our nation.

