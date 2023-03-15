Santa Maria High School students returned to the Central Coast after spending a week exploring Washington.
Close Up Washington D.C. Club members toured the foundations of democracy in Washington D.C. for a week. Students participated in numerous seminars, group discussions and debates. The Saints were paired with students from many other parts of the country, including New York, North Dakota, Florida, Massachusetts and several other areas. They also spent a day on Capitol Hill, visited the Supreme Court, monuments, toured the White House, watched a production of “Sheer Madness” at the prestigious Kennedy Center and met local elected officials.
“This exposure helped them to hear many different points of view and opened dialogue and debate on a variety of topics within the program, such as environment, immigration, and homelessness," said teacher Amy Hennings. "It truly is an eye-opening experience for our students to meet other youth from such a variety of backgrounds and experiences and to have the opportunity to open healthy dialogue on important issues in our nation.
"Students learn the value of their own opinions and the importance of sharing their perspectives and making a difference in our world.”
Students held numerous fundraisers this year and were awarded a grant from the Fund For Santa Barbara's "Youth Making Change" campaign and were given donations from The Santa Maria Noontimers Lions Club as well as 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino to make the trip a reality.
The chaperones/group leaders were: Hennings and fellow teacher Richard Guiremand.
“During the mock congress, I got to be a con-lobbyist and it was really fun," said senior Kimberly Guerrero. "I got to convince a lot of people that D.C. should not be a state. It was interesting because I had to go around the room and convince as many "congressmen" as I could to kill the bill. It was very fun because I had never understood exactly what a lobbyist did and taking on the role of a lobbyist, I was able to meet new people and learn many new things.”
Students also met up with Congressman Salud Carbajal, who represents California's 24th district, which includes Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, in D.C.
“Meeting Salud Carbajal reignited my dream of wanting to be a positive symbol for Mexicans," said senior Josue Ibanez. "His advice of changing people’s perception of us by growing our numbers and involvement is something I 100% agree with and it’s really motivating coming from him.”
“Seeing someone like Salud Carbajal who has undergone similar experiences and background gives an example of what we can achieve in this country," Armando Cruz Santiago, another senior, said.