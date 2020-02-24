Santa Maria High students highlight literacy, Latino heritage at local elementary school

A group of 70 Santa Maria High School students read children's books by or about Latinos to Adam Elementary students Monday to spotlight literacy and Latino heritage.

The Saint community outreach was held as a lead-up to Read Across America Week, which will be recognized nationally the week of March 2.

Santa Maria High Chicano/Latino studies teacher Ricardo Valencia said the goal of the event is to honor the rich legacy of Latino history, encourage youth to be proud of their heritage and promote higher education by having high school students share their aspirations.

"All Americans benefit from reading multicultural text and should have the chance to learn about their heritage," Valencia said. "Also, students are more engaged academically when they can relate to what they read and learn."

Santa Maria high senior Carlota Placido was eager to participate in the outreach as a way to inspire younger students.

"I feel so happy to be able to go because I know that I am giving my all to give a good example to the new generation, the future," she said.

Junior Angela Gomez said participating in community service provides an important model elementary students can later follow.

"This is something that the community needs to see; have more people participate, help kids love books and help out with many more things."

