 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Santa Maria High Spanish teacher Enedina Castañeda performs in Mexico

  • Updated
Santa Maria High School Spanish teacher Enedina Castañeda 01

Santa Maria High School Spanish teacher Enedina Castañeda recently joined more than 60 artists from the United States and Mexico to perform two poems at the Cultural Center of Tijuana. She's pictured with collaborator Iván Orellana.

 Contributed

Santa Maria High School Spanish teacher Enedina Castañeda recently joined more than 60 artists from the United States and Mexico to perform two poems at the Cultural Center of Tijuana (CECUT), Mexico.

Castañeda, who is a member of the third Binational Congress for Mexican Artists Residing in the United States, was accompanied by the music of guitarist and tenor Iván Orellana.

Castañeda presented two poems on stage, "Paz" and "La Tierra Distante." Along with her poem, "Paz" (Peace), she exhibited the banner of peace during the performance. "La Tierra Distante" (The Distant Land) is a nostalgic poem conveying the feeling of missing your country when you’re standing on a foreign land. Castañeda recited that piece holding dirt from Mother Earth.

Santa Maria High School Spanish teacher Enedina Castañeda 03

Santa Maria High School Spanish teacher Enedina Castañeda performed her poetry in Mexico.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Santa Maria High School Spanish teacher Enedina Castañeda 02

The third Binational Congress for Mexican Artists gathers for a picture in Mexico.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts