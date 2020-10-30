Santa Maria high schoolers to host virtual Día de Muertos celebration Nov. 1-2

Students from Righetti High School's Latinos Unidos Club will collaborate with students in neighboring Santa Maria Joint Union district schools for a virtual Día de los Muertos celebration on Sunday and Monday.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a tradition that has survived in Mexico and Central America for thousands of years in which families commemorate and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

After picking up supplies including face paint and altar materials at their school sites, district students can join the Latinos Unidos Club over Zoom from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday for workshops covering the significance and history of the celebration as well as traditional activities such as calavera painting.

“Día de los Muertos is a tradition that most of our families are aware of,’’ said Susana Espinoza, a Righetti sophomore and Latinos Unidos president. “I think that including others that do and do not celebrate our traditions is important. I hope that this event opens the minds of others that this event is not only about honoring our dead but, also, about including and supporting our community.”

Latinos Unidos was established by Righetti teacher Patricia Villalobos in 2012 as a way to promote Latinx and indigenous cultural pride in the community, district spokesman Kenny Klein said.

District students wishing to access the event can contact one of the following teachers at their respective schools: pvillalobos@smjuhsd.org at Righetti High School; ecortez@smjuhsd.org at Santa Maria High School; rmaldonado@smjuhsd.org at Pioneer Valley High School; and sgalvez@smjuhsd.org at Delta High School.