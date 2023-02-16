Local students are bringing Broadway to Santa Maria.

Those looking for razzle-dazzle entertainment and a night featuring future stars can check out the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's performance of the musical "Chicago," which is premiering next month.

Students from multiple high schools in the district are colliding in a drama production. According to Theater and Technical teacher Selyn Harwin, West Side Story was the first show where the drama departments experimented having all three schools collaborate. That production was a success, Harwin said.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

