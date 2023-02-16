Local students are bringing Broadway to Santa Maria.
Those looking for razzle-dazzle entertainment and a night featuring future stars can check out the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's performance of the musical "Chicago," which is premiering next month.
Students from multiple high schools in the district are colliding in a drama production. According to Theater and Technical teacher Selyn Harwin, West Side Story was the first show where the drama departments experimented having all three schools collaborate. That production was a success, Harwin said.
After West Side Story, the coronavirus pandemic hit and shows were put on pause. Harwin says last year the drama department held a production outside in the amphitheater due to health and safety protocols. This allowed students to be outside without masks in order to sing and use microphones.
This year, the drama departments are back in the Performing Arts Center at Pioneer Valley, which allows students and the audience to have the full theater experience.
Makai Copado, a senior at PVHS playing the role of Billy Flynn, was able to act in all three of the collaborative high school productions. He describes working in collaborative productions as "electric."
“Every single time I feel like the camaraderie and the relationships and the love of wanting to bring this art to the coast is so apparent within everybody here," Copado said. "It's a great feeling, just a bunch of friends having fun."
The cast consists of 36 students with 19 from Pioneer Valley, 16 from Righetti and one from Santa Maria High. Opening night will be March 23 and is scheduled to include special guest star Lavon Fisher-Wilson.
Fisher-Wilson is best known for her portrayal of Medda Larkin in the Tony-Award-winning production of "Newsies." Fisher-Wilson has also shined as Mama Morton in "Chicago" and Sophia in "The Color Purple". She performed as Big Mama in Disney’s "Teen Beach Movie".
The other dates to catch the production will be March 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1.
“Audiences have come to expect really high quality from the shows that we do with all of these students and now that we've kind of built and established a name, people are knocking at our door a little more than in the past. It is really fun to see,” said Harwin.
Karen Alvarez is a junior from Righetti. This is her second time performing in the collaborative production and she says the cast and crew are getting closer and closer as a family. Alvarez previously played Sandy in the production of "Grease" and is now playing the role of Velma Kelly.
“It’s really fun to be a part of this really loving and welcoming group," Alvarez said. "It's great to be comfortable when I’m here and for this to be my safe space when I'm performing or when I'm just needing comfort. This place brings me joy."
The production has been in the works since the end of October and, according to student director and Drama Club president Angelina Rocha, it is relieving to finally see it all coming together.
“When you put so many hours into something, it's nice to see it come together," Rocha said. "For a bit, there are points that are like, 'Do we have enough time to get this as good as we’d like it for the people?'"
Harwin is quick to point out that the students are as spectacular off the stage as they are on it.
“Not only do they bring immense talent and collaborative abilities, but they are also the kindest and coolest kids you’d ever want to meet on the streets as well,” said Harwin. “They are so loving and so giving and they care so deeply about each other. That is the thing I look forward to most is coming to rehearsal and getting to see them."
Harwin says she especially looks forward to rehearsals because she’s able to work with a lot of the students who are coming from other sites.
“I don’t get to see them in the classroom so it’s really fun to see kids from all over the community really come together and just lift each other up," Harwin said. "It's really a one-of-a-kind experience."
Tickets will be launched in a couple of weeks and can be located by following @pvhscenterstage or @Righettidramaclub on Instagram, where posts of the links to access tickets will be available.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.