Santa Maria High School juniors recently spent three days touring eight universities, including San Diego State University (SDSU), University of California San Diego (UCSD) and the University of Southern California (USC).

During their visits, the Saints were able to able to speak to former students attending UC San Diego and USC. The students asked a variety of questions about their majors and experiences.

This was the second tour for Santa Maria students as they also explored campuses ranging in size from 3,000 students to 40,000 students and staff, from March 8-10. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you