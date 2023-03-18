Santa Maria High School juniors recently spent three days touring eight universities, including San Diego State University (SDSU), University of California San Diego (UCSD) and the University of Southern California (USC).
During their visits, the Saints were able to able to speak to former students attending UC San Diego and USC. The students asked a variety of questions about their majors and experiences.
This was the second tour for Santa Maria students as they also explored campuses ranging in size from 3,000 students to 40,000 students and staff, from March 8-10.
The students reported that it was inspiring to see a few SMHS alumni attending and thriving in university and college environments, according to College and Career Counselors Erica Martinez and Christy Reasner.
"Thank you for bringing me along on the trip, I learned a lot about college and all the career paths," said student Cory Klomp.
"I really enjoyed this trip! It was informative to help me get a view of each campus. It also helped me see the different campuses, the environment, the people, and everything around it," said student Mariana Lopez.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
"I really enjoyed that there was an SM alumni to talk to at USC because it made me feel that he also came from this city and has gone to USC so that means it is possible for me as well," said Alexis Vargas-Rodriguez.
"The field trip was over all amazing, it gave me a lot of inspiration and hope for my future!" said Kati Morales.
Cecilia Grimaldo, 11th grade counselor, called the college trip was "a total success."
"I enjoyed being a chaperone and getting to know my students in a different setting. The best part was seeing students visualize themselves in the campuses we visited and realizing that their dream can become a reality," she said.
"This college trip was amazing. Being an alum from SMHS I wish I had this opportunity while I was here so I could see more universities. Coming from a low-income household just like a large part of our student population, my parents were not able to take me to see colleges.
"This trip afforded these students the opportunity to see eight different university campuses. I wish we were able to run more of these so more students could attend," said ninth grade counselor Rosa Mendoza Martinez.