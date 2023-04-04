The Santa Maria High School Close Up Washington DC Club teamed up with the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley and organized a voter registration drive during the spring fair on March 31.

Students also learned about various political parties, demonstrated their support for social justice and equality with a selfie booth and participated in a survey that asked the level of importance on varying issues.

The results showed that the top issues of concern for students were as follows: free college (89%); free healthcare including women’s health (87%), social and economic issues (67%) and immigration issues (64%).

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you