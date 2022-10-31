More than 140 students with disabilities from the Santa Maria joint Union high school District, participated in a Halloween Dance/Funfest at Righetti High School last week.
The students who participated go to Righetti High, Pioneer Valley High and Santa María High. They all had the opportunity to enjoy a cookie decorating contest, costume contest, games and a dance competition on Oct. 27.
"I really like dancing and having fun with all my friends,'' said student Mariah Padilla.
"We are so excited about bringing the Halloween bash back,'' said Righetti Special Education Teacher Stephanie Cullors. "They always have so much fun, and we are always thrilled to see all the smiling faces.''
Righetti High ASB helped decorate and host the festivities.
Alpine Club members go to Montana de Oro
Thirty-five Santa Maria High School Alpine Club members spent time with Mother Nature at Montaña de Oro State Park on Oct. 22.
The Saints explored nature and learned about wildlife as they hiked to Valencia Peak and then checked out the tidepools with sea stars, anemones, crabs and more.
"This was a new experience for all the kids, since only one student out of 35 had ever been to Montana de Oro and many had never visited tidepools before,'' said Saint Alpine Club Advisor and Teacher Amy Hennings.
"The club has been active on campus since the 1960s and we are proud to keep the tradition alive here at our school, bringing positive and healthy experiences to our students”, said Hennings.
Students were accompanied by Hennings, Mrs. Van Heever and Mr. Van Den Heever, Mr. Velasco, and Ms. Baro.