More than 140 students with disabilities from the Santa Maria joint Union high school District, participated in a Halloween Dance/Funfest at Righetti High School last week.

The students who participated go to Righetti High, Pioneer Valley High and Santa María High. They all had the opportunity to enjoy a cookie decorating contest, costume contest, games and a dance competition on Oct. 27.

"I really like dancing and having fun with all my friends,'' said student Mariah Padilla.

