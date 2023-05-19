About 500 incoming freshmen got a taste of what student life is all about during Santa Maria High School's Future Saint Night this week.
The event featured information about athletic programs, clubs and elective course offerings. It was held inside the Wilson Gym and on the practice field.
“Last year, our athletics program held a Future Saint Night and because it was such a success, we decided to add all other extracurricular activities,’’ said Santa Maria High athletic director Dan Ellington. “As a school, we understand the importance of keeping our students involved. Santa Maria has many wonderful volunteers, coaches, counselors and teachers willing to go the extra mile to support students. This was an opportunity for us to showcase what we have to offer our community. We believe Santa Maria is the place to be.”