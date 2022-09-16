Santa Maria High School held a fall fair and Independence Day celebration on campus Friday.
The school invited students to the fair that included a performance from professional mariachi singer Josue 'El Charro de America' Hernandez.
The school's Spanish Honor Society presented students with a performance of 'El Grito', Mexico's Independence Day speech.
Various groups on campus also sold traditional food and drinks to support their clubs. The festivities included celebrations of the independence days of Mexico and Central American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua and the South American country of Chile.
Students were able to enjoy Mexican Independence Day activities and treats, such as Mexican ice cream and agua fresca (sweet water).
The fight for Mexican Independence started the night of Sept. 15, 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla brandished a banner of the Virgin of Guadalupe and rallied the fight against the Spaniards, who had colonized Mexico beginning in 1535. Most of Central America claimed independence from the Spanish Empire when the Act of Independence of Guatemala was enacted in September of 1821.
Photos: Santa Maria High holds fall fair Independence Day celebrations