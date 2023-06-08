The Santa Maria High School Class of 2023 accomplished a lot, Principal Steve Campbell said in his opening remarks at the school's 130th commencement ceremony Thursday.
"This year, we had more students admitted into Cal State universities than in any other in school history," Campbell told graduates and an overflow crowd at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Santa Maria campus.
"We also had the most students admitted into the very competitive California university system of any school in Santa Barbara County," Campbell said.
Campbell said, "This (graduating) class had four CIF (Central Section divisional) championships, one Masters championship and three CIF runner-up finishes."
The 2022-23 Santa Maria boys soccer team beat crosstown rival Pioneer Valley 2-0 at Santa Maria in overtime in February to win the Division 2 championship, which saw hail fall during part of the game.
Three seniors were on the Santa Maria roster and one of them, Inri Torres, scored both Santa Maria goals.
The Santa Maria Class of 2023 valedictorian was Elizabeth Sanchez-Fernandez. The salutatorian was Emanuel Chavez. There were 596 graduates listed in the commencement program.
"When I think of high school, I think of studying until 2 a.m., listening to Radio Head," Sanchez-Fernandez said in her address.
The valedictorian thanked the Santa Maria staff, then said to her family, "Without you, mom, dad and sister, I wouldn't be up here today giving this speech.
"To the Class of 2023 - you are the author of your own narrative," said Sanchez-Fernandez. "Each of you possess unique gifts. Embrace your dreams. You each have the capacity to leave a mark upon the world."
The student speakers stressed that the Class of 2023 made it through despite the COVID-19 pandemic that closed schools nationwide when they were freshmen.
Class president Alyssa Vazquez Valenzuela, who gave the invocation, said to her classmates, "We worked 13 years to get to this day. What we didn't realize was how fast we were growing up.
"I know everyone here has had their difficulties, but we made it to today," Vazquez Valenzuela said to her fellow graduates.
"Being class president has been an honor of mine. Congrats, Class of 23. We made it."
Vazquez Valenzuela delivered her address in English. Fellow graduate Yaneisy Sanchez Ortuno then delivered a similar address in Spanish.
Before the graduates filed in to "Pomp and Circumstance" played by the Santa Maria school band, the band played a number of songs including Paul McCartney's "Live And Let Die," and the Star Wars theme song.
Following an enthusiastic, "Let's go!," from a supporter in the crowd, salutatorian Emanuel Cortez delivered his address.
"We chose between pimple patches and COVID-19 masks," Cortez said during his remarks.
"How long did it take to get to this day? The smart answer is, too long," he said.
Cortez thanked "my support system," and included a special thanks to his mother.
"She gave me the gift of a hard work ethic, teaching me the desire to succeed every summer I worked with her in the strawberry fields," said Cortez before briefly addressing his mother affectionately in Spanish.
Cortez concluded with, "Congrats to the best looking class in Santa Maria High School history - the Class of 2023."
