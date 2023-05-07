Santa Maria High School freshmen learned about why grades matter and financial literacy during a “Reality Fair” on Friday.
The students received a paycheck based on their grades from the first semester and then made purchases and pay bills like an adult. The students monitored spending with an Excel budget spreadsheet that they had already downloaded.
The fair took place during PE class inside the Wilson Gym at Santa Maria High, where there were booths for them to visit including banking, automotive, realty, insurance, grocery, utilities and entertainment. The event involves more than 750 freshmen.