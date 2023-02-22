022223 SMHS FFA 01

The Santa Maria High School FFA program earned first place in the Nursery/Landscape Judging Contest at the Allan Hancock College Field Day last weekend.

The winning team members were Melissa Lua (5th individually), Diana Nicolas (3rd individually), Evelyn Navarrete, Jessica Avendano and Haillee Perez.

The competition involved eight teams and 40 contestants from all over California, according to Santa Maria FFA advisor Michael Guerra.

