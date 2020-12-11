Santa Maria High School FFA donates holiday trees, food to those in need

Santa Maria High School FFA students extended a holiday season helping hand on Wednesday by donating 50 Christmas trees and 30 hams to school families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations were given to families during the FFA chapter's monthly drive-through distribution, according to Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.

Those who were unable to pick up items at the drive-through had them delivered to their homes by agriculture teachers on Friday, Klein said.

Hams were purchased by the FFA organization, and True Value's Arroyo Grande Home and Garden donated the trees, Klein said. Agriculture teacher Clemente Ayon added that True Value was more than happy to help out with donating trees, which was great to see.

Santa Maria High School FFA adviser Amanda Rodriguez said families at the event were incredibly grateful to have been chosen to receive donations.

"We had several members and their families express their gratitude at the drive-through by sharing their personal stories with us as they came through. This was definitely an event to remember," she said.

Veronica Garcia DeLeon, a junior Saint, was one such student. She said the donations made a huge difference for her and her family during a difficult year.

“My family and I usually go all out for Christmas, but this year we haven’t had the motivation. To be chosen to get a free ham and Christmas tree from the Santa Maria FFA has brought back the Christmas spirit that my family and I weren’t experiencing this year,” DeLeon said.