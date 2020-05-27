You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria High School emergency shelter closes; some residents relocated to other shelters
Felipe Hernandez, right, who lived at the shelter in Santa Maria High School's gym, talks with security guard Chris Rogers after the facility was closed Wednesday.

 Len Wood, Staff

After two months of operation, serving up to 71 people a night, the emergency homeless shelter in the Santa Maria High School gym closed as of Wednesday. 

The shelter was opened by the Santa Barbara County Social Services Department on March 21 through a use agreement with the high school, before being taken over by Good Samaritan Shelter in April.

Sylvia Barnard, Good Samaritan Shelter executive director, said the emergency shelter was shut down in order to give the high school their space back. 

"They only signed on for one month, and then they generously provided a one-month extension. They said they need to get their facility back, which I understand," Barnard said.

While the shelter did reach its 71-person capacity at certain times as people came and went, there were 53 individuals who stayed more consistently until the shelter closed, Good Samaritan spokeswoman Alexis Nshamamba said. 

Thirty of those individuals chose to leave the shelter system for undetermined locations or to live with family members, and Good Samaritan has been working to create space in their other shelter locations for 23 individuals who have chosen to continue in the shelter system. 

"We were able to get them used to having their routine [at the high school], so that was great that so many of them were able to come over," Barnard said.

The organization made room in their overflow shelter in Santa Maria by moving existing residents to hotel rooms and to the Bridge House shelter in Lompoc, creating space for the remaining residents at the high school, Barnard said.

The emergency shelter at the high school, which was equipped with sleeping cots, showers, phone charging stations, smoking areas and three meals a day for residents, will be cleaned thoroughly by the county.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Concerned about COVID-19?

