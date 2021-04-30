High school district officials on Monday will hear a recommendation about bringing students in grades 9 to 11 back to Santa Maria campuses before the end of the academic year, Superintendent Antonio Garcia wrote in a Thursday email to parents.
Seniors were prioritized as the first group of students to return to the Santa Maria Join Union School District's four sites in a hybrid model on April 19, with the goal of bringing back other grades at some point before June.
Now, after observing the first two weeks of having students on campus, district officials are planning to make an official recommendation to the Board of Education regarding a timeline for the return of other grades.
"We have been closely monitoring the current rollout of the hybrid program for seniors, [along with] county and local COVID data, and input from multiple teachers, staff, parents and students to be able to provide a thoughtful recommendation to the Board of Education," Garcia said.
The recommendation will be shared during a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Garcia, who said he will also provide an update to district families following the meeting.
In the hybrid model, students are split into two groups, with each returning to campus for in-person learning two days per week on an alternating schedule to allow for social distancing.
Even with the launch of partial on-campus learning, district families have the option of continuing in distance learning. According to district spokesman Kenny Klein, only about 30% of all seniors have been returning to campus thus far.