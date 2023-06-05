The high school graduation season has arrived and, as members of the Class of 2023 walk the stage, students within Santa Maria's high school district have the ability to wear military dress uniform, tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious or cultural significance adornments at school ceremonies.
According to Kenny Klein, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District public information officer, the State of California passed Assembly Bill 1248 in 2018 and it took effect in 2019. The bill added Education Code 35183.1 that permits students the right to add adornments to their graduation attire.
Klein says the code allows students to have these “adornments” while also “providing that a local education agency retains the discretion to limit an item that is likely to cause substantial disruption of, or material interference with, the ceremony."
