Santa Maria high school district commits to 5-year plan to require ethnic, gender studies for grads

Ethnic and gender studies courses will now be a graduation requirement for future Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District students, following the adoption of a resolution at the board of education meeting Tuesday.

According to the resolution that condemns racism and discrimination, the district will develop a five-year strategic plan to make ethnic and gender studies required for graduation beginning with the class of 2025.

In denouncing the recent "unconscionable" killings of Black people and hate crimes toward minorities throughout the country, the resolution stated that district officials are committed to a safe learning environment for all students.

To better prepare students for the future, the resolution stated that the district would "engage in antiracism practices, including providing a curriculum for all students that is inclusive of, and responsive to, a diverse representation of cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds."

Integrating ethnic and gender studies into curriculum has been a growing point of discussion in the county for the past few years, with district leaders hesitant to make the studies a graduation requirement in the past.

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District includes Santa Maria, Delta, Ernest Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.