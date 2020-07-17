You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria high school district commits to 5-year plan to require ethnic, gender studies for grads
alert top story

Santa Maria high school district commits to 5-year plan to require ethnic, gender studies for grads

From the July 17 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series

Ethnic and gender studies courses will now be a graduation requirement for future Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District students, following the adoption of a resolution at the board of education meeting Tuesday. 

According to the resolution that condemns racism and discrimination, the district will develop a five-year strategic plan to make ethnic and gender studies required for graduation beginning with the class of 2025.

In denouncing the recent "unconscionable" killings of Black people and hate crimes toward minorities throughout the country, the resolution stated that district officials are committed to a safe learning environment for all students.

To better prepare students for the future, the resolution stated that the district would "engage in antiracism practices, including providing a curriculum for all students that is inclusive of, and responsive to, a diverse representation of cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds." 

Integrating ethnic and gender studies into curriculum has been a growing point of discussion in the county for the past few years, with district leaders hesitant to make the studies a graduation requirement in the past. 

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District includes Santa Maria, Delta, Ernest Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools. 

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News