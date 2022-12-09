The gift of holiday cheer warmed the hearts of more than 3,300 Santa Maria High School students during the annual winter fair on Friday, Dec. 9.
The fair featured plenty of hot chocolate and traditional bread. The activities included ping pong, basketball, football, ring toss and arts and crafts.
“The winter fair is a traditional event that happens every year, the week before students take their final exams,’’ said Santa Maria High Activity Director Adrian Salazar. “But this year, ASB students kicked it up a notch by reserving the period before lunch for the special education students, so they could participate and have fun before the masses came out.’’
Student Daniela Dominguez-Juarez said “it is the best way to complete our semester.”
“I believe the winter fair is something jovial for the students,’’ Dominguez-Juarez added. “It is much deserved for our hard work.’’
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.