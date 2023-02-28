Graduation requirements are changing for students within the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

A unanimous vote taken by the SMJUHSD Board of Education earlier this month ruled the district will phase out standalone health classes and spread them throughout the curriculum.

Teachers spoke passionately at a series of recent board meetings regarding their concerns about the replacement of the health course graduation requirement with that of an ethnic studies course requirement to align with upcoming state requirements. There's also an increase, from five credits to 10, that student-athletes and marching band members can apply toward physical education requirements.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

