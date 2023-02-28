Graduation requirements are changing for students within the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
A unanimous vote taken by the SMJUHSD Board of Education earlier this month ruled the district will phase out standalone health classes and spread them throughout the curriculum.
Teachers spoke passionately at a series of recent board meetings regarding their concerns about the replacement of the health course graduation requirement with that of an ethnic studies course requirement to align with upcoming state requirements. There's also an increase, from five credits to 10, that student-athletes and marching band members can apply toward physical education requirements.
The President of the Santa Maria Joint Union School District board, Diana Perez, acknowledged the challenges that come with making these types of decisions.
“I have been part of bringing ethnic studies a little sooner than what the state has done, but many of you already know that ethnic studies is a Cal State University graduation requirement, it’s required at community colleges, so we are on our way already, we're actually just ahead,” said Perez.
The new state requirement signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021 mandates that all public schools in California offer at least one ethnic studies course by the 2025-26 school year.
The final teacher who spoke on the matter at a meeting earlier this month was Jamie Tanner, a P.E teacher at Santa Maria High. Tanner says she feels the district's presentation from the last board meeting did not put health studies in a good light by comparing health to ethnic gender Studies solely based on university standards. Tanner says the curriculum taught in health extends beyond the students' college years.
“Please understand if you vote to drop health there are still state requirements that we must teach, these requirements will be pushed into P.E.,” said Tanner. “Now, my department is passionate and willing to teach these important topics, however we are not set up successfully to teach these topics. We have a 50-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio and no classroom to teach these topics in."
Before the board voted on whether the graduation requirements would change or not, assistant superintendent John Davis said he wanted to take an opportunity to clarify a couple points that have come up.
Davis says with respect to the health course requirement, the district asserted that health components put into P.E. classes will be taught in a classroom setting.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“We are right now procuring that classroom space for the fall. It’s not our intention to teach those units in the gym, or in the bleachers or out on a field somewhere. That will be classroom instruction,” said Davis.
With respect to ethnic studies course requirements, Davis said, the board passed a resolution for the 2019-2020 school year for a gender studies course requirement and there seems to be some confusion about what the gender refers to as part of ethnic gender studies.
“The gender in our ethnic and gender studies courses is in respect to the contributions of women in history, it’s not about teaching the topic of gender identity," Davis said. "That’s not what the course is about, but there seems to be some misunderstanding about that out there."
Board member David Baskett was confused about what the gender in ethnic gender studies was and said he was relieved knowing it was not about gender identity.
“I’m just happy to know this is not about gender identity, but the history of women and the history of our world and the civilization and for that I support it, for that specific purpose,” said Baskett.
Board member Amy Lopez emphasized her support towards gender identity curriculum in the classroom.
“I do support the topic of exploring gender identity and defining gender identity and just the whole acceptance of gender identity,” said Lopez. “So that part was not a concern for me, if it was a concern for anybody else I actually think we should do more exploration of that on campus. I’m hoping we can do that with the implementation of bringing to fruition wellness centers."
Lopez said that expanding services via wellness centers will allow the district to build greater access to resources for students, adding that implementation of EGS courses is important for representation.
“Considering the ethnic breakdown of our community and the diversity that is so important to who we are in the Santa Maria Valley, I think it’s important to bring more courses that represent who we are,” said Lopez. “Courses that represent what my dad looks like at home because I don’t see that. I never had that when I was in high school."
With respect towards P.E. classes, Davis said approximately 150 to 180 students participate in freshman sports and about 140 in a sophomore sports. The policy is a student can only waive the full 10 credits of physical education requirements if they participate in a full season of sport as both a ninth and tenth grader.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.