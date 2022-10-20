Three of the four contenders vying for two seats on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board, shared their philosophies and goals during a candidates forum this week at Ethel Pope Auditorium on the Santa Maria High School campus.
District 4 incumbent Diana Perez is facing challenger Raymond Acosta, who did not attend the forum, and incumbent Dominick Palera and challenger David Baskett, are squaring off in District 5.
The Future Leaders of America and the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley organized the Wednesday forum, which was attended by about 50 people, mostly parents and students.
In her opening statement, Perez told the crowd that she was raised in Salinas and came from “humble beginnings."
"My parents worked in the fields and I myself worked there when I was a teenager,” she said. “After I graduated from high school, I went to my local community college and earned an associate's degree in general education. I transferred to UC Santa Barbara and earned my bachelor's degree in political science."
Perez said she earned her master's degree from Fresno State in education counseling and has been working for four years at the state government level.
“For 25 years, I've been working with high school students, helping them achieve their higher educational goals," Perez said. "For 15 years, I've served on multiple boards and four college degrees I've earned along the way."
Perez was appointed to the board in February of 2014, then elected to the board in November of that year.
Baskett briefly touched on his experience in education and the military.
“(I want to share) less about me and more about you and your concerns," Baskett said. He said he fell in love with Santa Maria and raised a family here, with all of his children graduating from local schools. He kept his opening statement short, adding that he was “happy to answer questions."
Palera, who was elected in 2014, said he's originally from New York and went into the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating high school.
"Then I met my wife and we've been married 44 years," Palera said. "When we went back to California, we chose Santa Maria."
All of his children graduated from local schools and are now in high school.
Palera spent 30 years with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, where he learned a lot about the area, with a focus on crime and safety.
“That's why it's so important to educate our kids and make sure they are safe in school and stay out of trouble," said Palera.
The candidates then shared their goals for the school district and how they plan to work with various stakeholders, including parents, students and teachers.
Baskett took the opportunity to share his concerns about school shootings, referencing a 2004 terrorist attack in Russia involving militants who came in "and killed more than 300 students and many teachers.
"(They) seized the school for several days. Most of us don't remember that because much of it wasn't in American news," Baskett stated.
When it comes to working with people, Baskett says he wants to be approachable.
“The biggest thing is to be able to give out your phone number, be approachable. Don't slam the door in anybody's face and treat other people who hold different opinions with respect," he said.
Palera shared his appreciation for the growth of area schools during his tenure.
"We are putting resources into doing the right things, we are hitting the ground running," Palera said. "Helping students of all paths. Whether you want to go to university, or go to community college first or a trade school, we want to make sure these students have a bright future."
The candidates acknowledged that many students do not like the later start time for schools after SB 328 took effect this school year; students felt their voices were excluded. The candidates reminded the students and the public that they had no say in the state decision.
Perez encouraged students to use their voices to let officials know how they feel.
“Reach out to us, use the media, our emails or come to the board meetings," she said. "It's a great opportunity to share what your concerns are."
A question was directed at the candidates concerning students using restrooms for vaping and fighting.
“It's a complicated issue because we can’t go into the restrooms and we can't monitor the restrooms," Perez said, adding that she encourages students to share their opinions and what they believe can be done. She also noted that security does monitor restrooms on campuses.
Baskett advocated for a no tolerance policy to handle the problem.
"Handcuff them, take them downtown," said Baskett.
Palera noted there are cameras on campus and said he has talked about switching the angles of the cameras to at least monitor who is going in and out of the restrooms. He also reminded students of the "bully button" option that's been added to help report issues.
"If you see something, say something, report something," Palera said.
Another question asked what can be done to improve parent communication.
“Attend our PTA meetings or maybe even come to the classroom," Baskett said. "I believe that any parent should come and feel free to speak at any board meeting the school has."
Palera reminded the public of the technology that is put in place to make sure channels of communication are there for parents.
“We are trying to get the families to use technology," he said. "The system comes in three languages (English/Spanish/Mixteco) and helps keep parents quickly informed about what's going on."
Palera also reminded people that they are able to make appointments with school administrators and that they “never turn away a parent from speaking at our board meetings."
As a parent of a student in the district, Perez said she believes the communication has really improved. She receives updates about her child's grades "every week."
"Missing assignments, if they miss a class, I am notified immediately and a lot of this information is translated," Perez said.
On the topic of educating students on difficult subjects, such as sex and drug and alcohol use, Palera says that the school is like a sort of second parent.
“These are young adults now, these aren't grammar school students," Palera said. "They are in high school and in two or three years they are going to be adults and out on their own. It is important to remind them drugs and alcohol are not a good thing, just cause it's on social media and in movies.
“There is a reason why we don't allow young people to smoke and drink at an early age. It can affect them."
Perez said schools have about eight counselors per high school.
"We have mental health counselors, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, psychologists, nurses and a lot of other staff to help our students," Perez said, reminding the public that students are required to take a health education class as part of the curriculum. The district also offers workshops and classes for parents.