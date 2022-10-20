Three of the four contenders vying for two seats on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board, shared their philosophies and goals during a candidates forum this week at Ethel Pope Auditorium on the Santa Maria High School campus.

District 4 incumbent Diana Perez is facing challenger Raymond Acosta, who did not attend the forum, and incumbent Dominick Palera and challenger David Baskett, are squaring off in District 5.

The Future Leaders of America and the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley organized the Wednesday forum, which was attended by about 50 people, mostly parents and students.

