Santa Maria High School Principal Joe Domingues has announced his resignation effective Friday, Sept. 27, citing "personal health" issues.
Domingues and acting Superintendent John Davis were not available for further comment.
Steve Campbell has been acting as interim principal since April this year when Domingues took extended leave and will continue in that role, according to a release from the district.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is bittersweet that I am writing to let you know I am resigning my position as principal of Santa Maria High School due to personal health matters," Domingues said in the release. "Although it has been a challenging, yet successful experience being your principal during the past decade, I feel that this decision is in the best interest for my family and myself. My resignation will be effective Sept. 27, 2019. I have appreciated your patience and cooperation in my absence over the past few months.
"My responsibilities at the school have been taken over by your new acting principal, Mr. Steve Campbell. I am confident that the school-community’s tremendous work done over the years will continue," Domingues continued. "Working with the community, students and staff has been a memorable experience I will not soon forget. As with every beginning comes an end; however, as an alumni and Santa Maria High principal, I will always be a Saint. I wish you all the best and thank you for your understanding in this matter.’’