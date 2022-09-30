Santa Maria High School held its Homecoming rallies Friday, helping cap off a week of festivities.
The students dressed up for spirit week ahead of the team's football game against Templeton.
The senior Homecoming king and queen were crowned at halftime of Friday night's game. The school's Homecoming dance is scheduled for Saturday night.
At Friday's rally, students performed dances, skits and gameshows as the school held two rallies to accommodate all students.
Photos: Santa Maria High School holds Homecoming rally
Mayra Ramirez was crowned Junior Princess during a Homecoming rally at Santa Maria High School Friday morning. Mayra is a member of the JV Tennis team and plans to pursue a teaching degree after she graduates.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
The Class of 2025 performs a tropical style dance performance during a homecoming rally at Santa Maria High School.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
The class of 2026 performed a K-Pop style dance routine during a homecoming rally at Santa Maria High School.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
The Class of 2024 plays a game show during a homecoming rally at Santa Maria High School.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
The Class of 2023 have a dance-off during a homecoming rally at Santa Maria High School.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Senior Court candidate Wendi Jovel enters the Homecoming rally at Santa Maria High School Friday morning with dean of students Jules Manfreda.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
2022 Court Candidiate Mickala McFarland poses with Coach Villa during a homecoming rally at Santa Maria High School Friday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Maya Ramirez reacts after being named the 2022 junior princess during a homecoming rally at Santa Maria High School.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
The Santa Maria High School football players welcome students to the homecoming rally Friday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
2022 King candidate Josue Ibanez Bautista poses with Ms. Owens during a homecoming rally at Santa Maria High School.
Randy De La Peña, Staff