A recent Santa Maria High School graduate placed 10th nationwide for his essay in a writing competition open to finance students and teachers participating in the Stock Market Game.
Juan Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, who graduated in June, learned about virtual investing and real-world lessons through the game that connects students to the global economy. He then applied that knowledge in his essay, "Enhancing the Stock Market Experience," for the InvestWrite contest.
"I would like to thank InvestWrite for acknowledging my work and selecting me from a pool of competitive writers as a national winner," said Pacheco-Sierra, who received word about his placement at the end of the summer.
Pacheco-Sierra's essay included three things he learned about investing and how it can help his future and others. His written work also covered what stocks, bonds and mutual funds he would invest $100,000 in to perform well over the next 30 years and why, according to a school district spokesman.
Pacheco-Sierra, who will attend UCLA in September, received a $100 gift card, journal and pen, medal and certificate, the spokesman said. His parents also received a certificate and "proud parents" magnets.
Santa Maria High School Business Department Chair Cindy Quaid's gifts are similar to Pacheco-Sierra's but include a classroom banner.
"I am quite excited and proud of Juan's accomplishments," said Quaid who added she will display the banner in her classroom to encourage future students to grow and succeed as learners.
Pacheco-Sierra said he hoped the lessons offered by InvestWrite would "become assets to future investors and impact many more."
Santa Maria High Principal Steve Campbell expressed pride in both Pacheco-Sierra and the program.
"The program and curriculum offered to students in the SMHS Business Department provide students with additional opportunities to achieve, and this award to Juan is another example of an outstanding student graduate from SMHS."