InvestwriteWinner
Buy Now

Santa Maria High School graduate Juan Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, center, placed 10th in a national contest open to finance students and teachers participating in the Stock Market Game. He is with Business Department Chair Cindy Quaid, left, and Principal Steve Campbell. 

 Contributed

A recent Santa Maria High School graduate placed 10th nationwide for his essay in a writing competition open to finance students and teachers participating in the Stock Market Game.

Juan Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, who graduated in June, learned about virtual investing and real-world lessons through the game that connects students to the global economy. He then applied that knowledge in his essay, "Enhancing the Stock Market Experience," for the InvestWrite contest. 

"I would like to thank InvestWrite for acknowledging my work and selecting me from a pool of competitive writers as a national winner," said Pacheco-Sierra, who received word about his placement at the end of the summer. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0