Twenty-six students from the Santa Maria High School FFA program took home multiple awards during the Sectional FFA Public Speaking Contest at Arroyo Grande High School on Wednesday.
The Saints competed against other local schools including Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Pioneer Valley and Righetti.
Five different public speaking contests were held at the event including prepared, extemporaneous, impromptu, job interview and the FFA Creed. These contests give students the opportunity to improve their public speaking and leadership skills while allowing them to gain knowledge about the agriculture industry, according to FFA advisor and teacher Shannon Powell.
Senior Juventino Ramirez was the winner in the Prepared Public Speaking contest and senior Manuel Gomez placed second. During the contest, students are required to write and deliver a six- to eight-minute speech on a current agriculture-related topic.
Both students will move on to the South Coast Regional Speaking Contest in King City in early March.
Ramirez said, "The Sectional Speaking Competition was a great learning experience! I had the opportunity to see different perspectives on agriculture as well as the issues that we must combat to ensure the prosperity of agriculture. I know that much of what I learned will help me in my goal of becoming an Agricultural Engineer.
"The event was full of excited and passionate FFA members, and I can't wait to compete again at the regional level."
In the extemporaneous public speaking contest, junior Cindy Carbajal was the first-place winner and will be moving on to the regional level. In this contest, students are given 30 minutes to write and deliver a four- to six-minute speech on an assigned agriculture-related topic.
Senior Carlos Nunez placed fourth in the job interview contest. Nunez stated, “At the sectional speaking contest, I learned a lot of new skills from the job interview contest. I know I will use those skills for future interviews. I am also very proud of all the members of Santa Maria FFA that competed. Everyone did a great job.”
Freshmen Leonardo Villanueva will be moving on to the regional level in the FFA Creed contest. This content requires freshman students to present the FFA Creed from memory and answer questions about its meaning and purpose.
Santa Maria High School has over 1,050 students enrolled in the FFA program.