Twenty-six students from the Santa Maria High School FFA program took home awards during the Sectional FFA Public Speaking Contest at Arroyo Grande High School on Wednesday.

The Saints competed against other local schools including Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Pioneer Valley and Righetti.  

Five different public speaking contests were held at the event including prepared, extemporaneous, impromptu, job interview and the FFA Creed. These contests give students the opportunity to improve their public speaking and leadership skills while allowing them to gain knowledge about the agriculture industry, according to FFA advisor and teacher Shannon Powell.  

