The Santa Maria High School FFA program has three State champion judging teams in Career Development Events this school year.  

The latest additions were the Vegetable Crop judging team and the Poultry judging team. They were part of numerous honors earned by nearly 50 Santa Maria FFA members who attended the California FFA State Finals at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on May 5.

The Santa Maria FFA Vegetable Crop judging team, which is coached by Shannon Powell, took home the State champion first-place title with second high individual Erick Silva and fourth high individual Carolina Espinoza.

