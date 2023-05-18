The Santa Maria High School FFA program has three State champion judging teams in Career Development Events this school year.
The latest additions were the Vegetable Crop judging team and the Poultry judging team. They were part of numerous honors earned by nearly 50 Santa Maria FFA members who attended the California FFA State Finals at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on May 5.
The Santa Maria FFA Vegetable Crop judging team, which is coached by Shannon Powell, took home the State champion first-place title with second high individual Erick Silva and fourth high individual Carolina Espinoza.
Other team members included Emily Guzman and Kayce Van Horn.
"I have been on the vegetable judging team for two years now and learned so much about vegetable judging but also learned so many life skills," Van Horn said. "Being on this team with all the fabulous people has been
amazing and such an honor. Through the ups and downs, we supported each other and we’re about to make lifelong memories."
“Given the opportunity to work alongside this amazing team and support from our advisor is something I will forever cherish because in the end it was all worth it!” said Espinoza.
The Poultry judging team, which is coached by Amanda Rodriguez, also took home the State first-place title with fourth high individual Manuel Gomez. Other team members included Dianna Jimenez, Giselle Lazaro and Jhoana Hernandez. This team will advance to the National contest and represent California FFA in late October in Indianapolis.
“Four years of hard work and dedication finally paid off, and we are state champions!” Giselle Lazaro said.
The Milk Quality & Dairy Products Team, which is coached by Mark Powell, had the State champion first high individual Evelyn Noriega and the team placed third overall with other team members including Karla Vargas, Jimena Diaz and Christina Ramirez.
Last month at Fresno State, the Fruit Tree judging team, which is coached by Michael Guerra, took home the State first-place title with first high individual Jessica Avendano and third high individual Evelyn Navarette.