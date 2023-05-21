The Santa Maria High School Alpine Club took its annual trip to Yosemite National Park on the weekend of May 13-14.
Fifteen students camped in Wawona Campground for three nights, explored the Yosemite History Center and Pioneer Museum and challenged themselves with rigorous hikes each day in the Yosemite Valley. They were able to learn about the geology and history of the park, the importance of preservation and conservation, teamwork, camping and trail etiquette while making new friendships.
“Many of our students have never been to a national park and some have never even left Santa Maria, so this was an eye-opening experience for our club members," said Amy Hennings, club advisor and teacher. "They were able to see star-filled skies at night, beautiful giant trees, snow, and, of course, gorgeous waterfalls. There was still a lot of snow, and we had to cross several snowbanks while we were hiking, which made it quite an adventure. The students were in awe of the tremendous amount of water and the numerous waterfalls. The water is beautiful, but treacherous, so we had to be sure and provide several safety lessons to our group."