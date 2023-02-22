The Santa Maria High School Alpine Club highlighted its rock-climbing past with an outdoor movie night.
More than 35 students enjoyed good company, pizza provided by the club and viewed the film “The Dawn Wall”. The club no longer does rock climbing, but still participates in numerous outdoor hiking adventures and takes an annual camping trip at Yosemite National Park.
Prior to its trip to Yosemite in May, the club plans to hold its next outdoor movie night to view the film “Free Solo” this spring. The club currently has over 40 active members and will be taking its next hiking trip to the Pismo Preserve in March.