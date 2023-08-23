The Santa Maria High School Agriculture Department recently kicked off the 2023-24 school year with its annual Ranch Breakfast.
More than 50 students prepared food and welcomed hundreds of staff members and district office employees Friday for the breakfast, which included omelets, pancakes, breakfast burritos, fresh fruit, and more, according to Saints ag teacher Morgan Kanemoto.
“Ever since I was a freshman, this day has always been my favorite. I enjoyed seeing all the smiles and making sure all the staff had a great start to their day,” said student Karla Vargas.