Alex Cardenas of Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, left, gives Artemia Lopez of Santa Maria a blood pressure check Wednesday during a National Health Center Week observance at the Santa Maria Health Care Center.
Genesis Gutierrez, left, and Eric Ramirez of Pacific Pride Foundation wait for visitors Wednesday during the County Public Health Department's celebration of National Health Center Week at the Santa Maria Health Care Center.
Bobbie Armstrong, 5, of Santa Maria looks through giveaway items at the County Probation Department booth Wednesday during the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's celebration of National Health Center Week at the Santa Maria Health Care Center.
Audy Macdonald, left, of House of Pride and Equality talks to Stacia Thomas of Santa Maria during the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's celebration of National Health Center Week at the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Wednesday.
Santa Maria Health Care Center marked National Health Center Week with free health screenings and consultations with a variety of health care and wellness organizations Wednesday morning.
The event at the 2115 S. Centerpointe Parkway location also coincided with Health Care for the Homeless Day, which the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has been providing since 1989.
Residents who attended the event were able to obtain blood pressure checks, glucose tests and have their weight and body mass index determined by the Health Care Center staff.
They also could meet with a nutritionist and representatives from multiple organizations, including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, the American Red Cross and Pacific Pride Foundation as well as county departments of Behavioral Wellness, Animal Services and Social Services.
