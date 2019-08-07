{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Maria Health Care Center marked National Health Center Week with free health screenings and consultations with a variety of health care and wellness organizations Wednesday morning.

The event at the 2115 S. Centerpointe Parkway location also coincided with Health Care for the Homeless Day, which the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has been providing since 1989.

Residents who attended the event were able to obtain blood pressure checks, glucose tests and have their weight and body mass index determined by the Health Care Center staff.

They also could meet with a nutritionist and representatives from multiple organizations, including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, the American Red Cross and Pacific Pride Foundation as well as county departments of Behavioral Wellness, Animal Services and Social Services.

Lompoc Health Care Center at 301 North R St. plans to hold a Health Fair from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Similar health screenings, fairs, patient appreciation events and other activities were scheduled this week at county health centers in Carpinteria, Montecito and Santa Barbara.

For more information about the department’s programs, call the Santa Maria clinic at 805-346-7230 or the Lompoc clinic at 805-737-6400 or visit www.countyofsb.org/phd.

