A Santa Maria gym will hold a fundraiser Nov. 23 to cover the costs of physical therapy and training for a man injured earlier this year in an Orcutt bike crash.
The "Fall Carnival" fundraiser will feature a Santa Maria-style barbecue lunch, raffle, live DJ, silent auction, bake sale and more.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Custom Workouts, 2125 S. Broadway, Suite 108, and the cost is $12 for the barbecue, $20 for a workout or $30 for both.
Dennis Fidel suffered a spinal injury in May after he fell off his bicycle while riding in the Orcutt hills.
He was airlifted out of the hills by a CalSTAR helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Fidel has made significant progress toward regaining mobility but will need months of physical therapy and training to complete his recovery, said Michele LaPorga, who is organizing the fundraiser.
Tickets are available at Custom Workouts or by calling LaPorga at 805-714-8770 or 805-928-5862.