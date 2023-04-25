A "blessing of the bikes" ceremony was held Saturday at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria.
The event was organized by Ladies for Legacies.
The ceremony is an annual tradition in which riders of motorcycles or bicycles are blessed by a priest in the hopes that it will bring safety for the coming riding season.
The event included a bike show and horseshoe/cornhole tournament and a meal was included for those that signed up. There was a blessing of the bikes at noon, accompanied by a prayer chain, before a barbecue lunch was served.
Participants then joined up for a "rev-and-ride."
2nd annual blessing of the bikes takes place at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria Saturday | Photos