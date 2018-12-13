Nearly 200 low-income families — 40 of them in Santa Maria, Orcutt and Tanglewood — will get some form of assistance with housing as a result of grants to two agencies through the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program.
With no discussion or public comment, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a substantial amendment to the 2018-19 Action Plan making $350,000 in federal HOME funds available to Santa Maria and the County Housing Authority.
The county is the lead agency for the County HOME Consortium that receives an annual allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program to increase the supply of affordable housing to low-income households.
A report from the County Community Services Department said both Santa Maria and the Housing Authority say the lack of funds for security and utilities deposits prevents many low-income families from obtaining rental housing.
As a result of the supervisors’ action, Santa Maria will receive $100,000 for a program to help low-income residents in the city and the communities of Orcutt and Tanglewood with security deposits.
The County Housing Authority will receive $250,000 to help with security and utilities deposits for families who receive Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8 rental assistance, throughout the county.
Section 8 assistance helps qualifying households cover their monthly rent, but it can’t be used for those deposits, the report said.
The Housing Authority may coordinate its deposit assistance program with Santa Maria’s and may cross jurisdictional boundaries to help the city cover the unmet needs of its residents as well as those in Orcutt and Tanglewood, the report said.
Both the city and Housing Authority will have to determine if tenants are qualified for assistance based on income and must inspect the housing units.
County Housing Authority officials estimate 156 households will be helped with the funds, while Santa Maria officials said about 40 households will be helped in the city and two unincorporated communities.
The County Division of Housing and Community Development will monitor the programs, the report said.
Santa Barbara County’s 2018-19 Action Plan includes projects and programs funded by federal Community Development Block Grant funds as well as HOME Investment Partnership funds that were awarded through an application process.
HOME funds are primarily used for projects that develop permanent affordable housing but can also be used for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance program.
As HOME funds are invested in projects, a substantial amendment to the Action Plan is required.