Santa Maria gearing up for November election; nomination period opens Monday

The nomination period opens Monday, July 13, for those planning to run for Santa Maria mayor, City Council seats for District 1 and District 2, city treasurer and city clerk in the Nov. 3 election.
Individuals interested in becoming a candidate may obtain and file nomination papers at the City Clerk’s Office up until Friday, Aug. 7.
Prospective candidates should call the City Clerk’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2305, to make an appointment to receive a candidate orientation and pull nomination papers.
Face masks will be required and appropriate social distancing will be used at the appointments, said Mark van de Kamp, the city’s public information officer.
There is no fee to run for office in Santa Maria, but individuals must be at least 18 years old on Election Day and registered voters of the city to be a candidate.
City Council candidates also must also be “nominated” by collecting signatures of 20 registered voters of the district in which the candidate lives.
The City Clerk’s Office advised candidates to collect more than the minimum number of signatures required — there is room for 30 signatures on the nomination form — in case some are not valid.
Candidates also were advised to not wait until the last minute to file, van de Kamp said.
After the nomination period closes, candidates’ names will be posted on the city’s website so voters can see who will be listed on the ballot.
More information about city elections is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/elections.
Registering to vote
Residents must register before Monday, Oct. 19, to vote in the November election.
Voter registration forms are available by request at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.; the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.; and at the County Elections Office, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway. Postage is prepaid on the registration forms.
Online registration is available through the secretary of state’s website at http://registertovote.ca.gov/, but city officials don’t advise registering online within 45 days of the election because the registration may not be processed in time to vote Nov. 3.
For information about Santa Maria’s election, qualifications for an elected office and voter registration, call the City Clerk’s Office or visit the city’s elections webpage at www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/city-clerk-records/election-candidate-information.
For information on countywide ballot measures and candidates, call the County Elections Office at 805-346-8370 or visit http://sbcvote.com/Elections/Elections.aspx.
Statewide election information is available by calling the Secretary of State’s Office at 916-657-2166 or visiting www.sos.ca.gov/elections/.
The California League of Women Voters also has information on national, state and local issues at www.ca.lwv.org/.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at mhodgson@santamariatimes.com.
