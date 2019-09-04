To honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and recognize Americans who continue to protect the nation, the Santa Maria Fire Department will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the attacks with a ceremony at each of the city's five fire stations.
The public is welcome to attend. Each of the ceremonies will begin at 7:20 a.m.
The commemoration ceremony is modeled after recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the Fire Chiefs of Santa Barbara County.
The city's fire stations are located at:
- Fire Station 1, 300 W. Cook St.
- Fire Station 2, 416 W. Carmen Ln.
- Fire Station 3, 2305 N. Preisker Ln.
- Fire Station 4, 2637 S. College Dr.
- Fire Station 5, 1670 E. Donovan Rd.
Members of the public, as well as firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and military personnel are invited to attend.